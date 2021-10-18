The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.99

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 88193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

