Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 21,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,277,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 67.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

