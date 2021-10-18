Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 21,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,277,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 67.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
