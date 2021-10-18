PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

