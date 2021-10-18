Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Grows By 43.6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ISR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Isoray by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Isoray by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

