Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,093,000 after buying an additional 984,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $66.67. 72,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.