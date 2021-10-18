Willis Investment Counsel Raises Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,322. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.