Akre Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 13.2% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Mastercard worth $2,141,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $354.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average of $366.02. The stock has a market cap of $350.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,607 shares of company stock valued at $270,355,152 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

