Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.91. 71,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,709. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

