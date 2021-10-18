Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

