AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPH. FMR LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of APPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.60. 14,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

