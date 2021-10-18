Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 15,123 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.56. 338,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,119,000. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

