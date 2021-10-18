Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after buying an additional 602,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.