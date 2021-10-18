Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund makes up approximately 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,516. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.