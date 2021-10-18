Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Avaya makes up 1.3% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Avaya worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 316.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 101.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

