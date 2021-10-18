Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565,778 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco makes up approximately 4.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 1.63% of Party City Holdco worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 303.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,673 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.46. 16,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

