Indus Capital Partners LLC Sells 59,245 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 627.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. Research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

