University of Notre Dame DU Lac Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 233,166 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 100,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. 241,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724,912. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.