Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Cut by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,024 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 3.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $9.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. 296,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

