IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,136,019 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,975,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

