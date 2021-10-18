CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 460,431 shares.The stock last traded at $46.89 and had previously closed at $47.51.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 60.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

