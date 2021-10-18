Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.90. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 47,131 shares traded.

SID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

