Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CTG stock remained flat at $$7.86 during trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,570. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

