Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 36,954 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,060. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $270.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

