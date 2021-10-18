Willis Investment Counsel Has $14.35 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.16. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

