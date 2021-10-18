United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

