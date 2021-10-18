Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $823,131.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 195.5% higher against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00194751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

