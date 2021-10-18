ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168,952.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $168,952.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,861.15 or 1.00073277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00051097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00739616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001643 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004343 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.