AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

