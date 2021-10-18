AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
