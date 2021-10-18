Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.3% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $31.68. 77,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

