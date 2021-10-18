Lepricon (L3P) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Lepricon has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $3,722.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00194751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About Lepricon

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lepricon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

