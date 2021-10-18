Indus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 2.2% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 249.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 449.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

