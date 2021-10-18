Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.88. Fluor shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1,122 shares traded.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 486.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 567,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

