Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $17.88. Fluor shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1,122 shares traded.
FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fluor by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 486.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 567,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
