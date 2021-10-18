Archon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Archon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,551 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises about 6.0% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of New Relic worth $53,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in New Relic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in New Relic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in New Relic by 36.7% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.75. 5,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.