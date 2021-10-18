Glendon Capital Management LP Has $29.53 Million Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares during the quarter. iStar comprises approximately 1.9% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.99% of iStar worth $29,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.