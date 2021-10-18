Tekne Capital Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $21.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,584.50. 3,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,776.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,596.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

