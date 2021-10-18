Archon Capital Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 64.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 28,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,494. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

