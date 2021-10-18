Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up about 0.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of M traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 701,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

