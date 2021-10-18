Indus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares during the period. Bright Scholar Education accounts for approximately 3.5% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 11,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $333.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

