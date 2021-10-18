Archon Capital Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Archon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,179 shares during the quarter. Tupperware Brands comprises about 1.6% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

