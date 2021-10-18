Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

PSX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

