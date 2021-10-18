Charles Woodburn Acquires 25 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 25 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.75 ($195.65).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Charles Woodburn purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.68).

LON BA traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 599.40 ($7.83). The company had a trading volume of 7,481,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a market capitalization of £19.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.