Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

