113,385 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000. Fabrinet makes up about 2.1% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Fabrinet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FN opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

