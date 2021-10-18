Plancorp LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,418. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $152.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

