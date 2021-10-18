Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Raised by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 5.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $67,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,435.40. 6,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,460.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,366.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

