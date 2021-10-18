Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.38. 1,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,938. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

