Advent International Corp MA Sells 74,468 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advent International Corp MA lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.1% of Advent International Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advent International Corp MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $660.11. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,145. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $630.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.94.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

