Cpwm LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.7% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $54.13. 137,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,538,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.