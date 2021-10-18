Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,230,090 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.72% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $554,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 66,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 333.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,703. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,945,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,002,614. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.