Sunriver Management LLC Invests $15.83 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,029,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,827,000. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 2.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 3,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,492. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

